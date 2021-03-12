UT baseball, softball fans can purchase cutouts to be featured at games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics is launching a program for fans to have some connection to UT Baseball and Softball while game attendance is still limited due to the pandemic.

Fans can now purchase cutouts of themselves, family members or pets that will be featured in seats during the games so they can still be in attendance in a way.

The cutouts are $40. After you purchase one, UT will send a confirmation email with instructions on how to upload your picture.

Go here to purchase your cutout.

