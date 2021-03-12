Advertisement

UT baseball, softball fans can purchase cutouts to be featured at games

By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics is launching a program for fans to have some connection to UT Baseball and Softball while game attendance is still limited due to the pandemic.

Fans can now purchase cutouts of themselves, family members or pets that will be featured in seats during the games so they can still be in attendance in a way.

The cutouts are $40. After you purchase one, UT will send a confirmation email with instructions on how to upload your picture.

Go here to purchase your cutout.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old Austin East student
Timeline: 4 Austin-East students have been killed in shootings in 2021

Latest News

Rage room coming to Morristown
‘Rage room’ coming to Morristown
He could face aggravated assault charges.
Murfreesboro police searching for man accused of pulling gun on drive-thru worker over $10 refund
Gov. Bill Lee
“We’re open for business” Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee encourages spring breakers to visit state
Gov. Bill Lee
"We're open" Bill Lee tells tourists