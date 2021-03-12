Advertisement

UT football player, signees arrested on drug charges

By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player and two class of 2021 signees were arrested and now face drug charges. These charges stem from an incident at Stokely Hall on UT’s campus.

According to UTPD’s Crime Log, Vol player Martavius French and signees Isaac J. Washington and Aaron J. Willis are facing Simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia charges.

WVLT News is working to learn more. This is a developing story.

