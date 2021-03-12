Advertisement

UT Medical Center Chief Quality Officer reflects on COVID-19 over the last year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One year ago today, the World Health Organization made the assessment that COVID-19 could be considered a pandemic.

Since then, the University of Tennessee Medical Center has worked to test and treat COVID-19 patients as well as administer COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, the UT Medical Center has administered 31,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

James Shamiyeh, UT Medical Center’s Chief Quality Officer, said he is hopeful the next three months of vaccinations will look as successful as the last three months.

While reflecting on the last year, Shamiyeh said one bright spot was the collaboration between health centers across the region. Shamiyeh said the collaborations, from testing to discussing surge capacity and now vaccinations have strengthened the relationships between the healthcare centers.

Shamiyeh said, as a result of the pandemic, hospitals have learned to adapt quickly to a rapid changing environment and put solutions in place quickly. According to Shamiyeh, health officials have gained “years of experience in just 12 months.”

“That knowledge is not going to go away,” Shamiyeh said.

Shamiyeh said experiencing the pandemic firsthand has put healthcare workers in a position to react quickly and be prepared for future events.

Shamiyeh commended healthcare workers for their dedication throughout the pandemic.

“There was some really admirable work done this past year,” Shamiyeh said.

During the press conference, Shamiyeh said he believes it will take some time for healthcare workers to fully recover from compassion fatigue, but has no doubt they will, “bounce back and be stronger than ever.”

Shamiyeh highlighted vaccines as one of the biggest successes of the last year, but said the lack of PPE for healthcare workers was one of the biggest struggles.

