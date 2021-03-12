UT to return to ‘fully in-person’ campus starting in fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee on Thursday announced that it will return to a “fully in-person campus experience” in Knoxville starting in the fall.

According to a news release, this will include in-person teaching in classrooms at capacity, normal campus housing, reopening dining halls and allowing more fans at athletic events.

“As case counts continue to drop and vaccines become more readily available, we are nearing a turning point in this pandemic,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a statement. “We’ve heard time and again from students and members of our faculty how much more effective and meaningful learning can be when we are together in person.”

The Knoxville campus moved its classes online last March after spring break around the same time the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The university has since partially reopened with reduced capacity in residence halls and classrooms.

