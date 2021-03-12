Advertisement

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC12)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police said an investigation is underway after a man allegedly fatally shot his daughter’s husband.

According to authorities, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation Wednesday night. Investigators said 41-year-old Kevin Corbin reportedly forced his way into his in-law’s home and began “violently dragging his wife out the front door.”

State police said the wife’s father shot at Corbin, who later died from his injuries.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

