“We’re open for business” Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee encourages spring breakers to visit state

By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a video from his Twitter account Thursday evening encouraging tourists and spring breakers to visit the state.

“Whether you’re here for the SEC Tournament or whether you’re a spring breaker just about to be here or someone looking for a place to come this summer, Tennessee is open for business,” Lee said.

The video shows the governor standing on the sidewalk on Broadway in downtown Nashville in front of ‘Tootsies’.

Lee concluded the video saying, “I hope you will come down and get you some boots and something to eat in downtown Nashville soon.”

