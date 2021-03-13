106 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Georgia women were arrested after police discovered 160 pounds of marijuana in their bags at the Nashville International Airport, WKRN reported.

According to arrest records, Jazmine Myriah Cade and Orlandrea Williams were arrested on felony drug charges around 3:15 p.m. Friday after narcotics detection K-9 Havoc directed police to two bags belonging to Cade and two belonging to Williams.

Officers asked to search the women’s bags and they agreed, WKRN reported. When the bags were opened, detectives found clothing soaked in air freshener covering up a large vacuum sealed mass of individually packaged marijuana.

WKRN reported Williams had a total of 52 pounds of marijuana and Cade was in possession of 54 pounds of marijuana. Both women were taken into custody and later released.

Metro seized a total of 106 pounds of marijuana.

