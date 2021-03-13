Advertisement

40 men, women graduate from Knox Co. EMT Academy

The ‘Earn While You Learn’ program allows EMT candidates to get paid while they take basic EMT...
The ‘Earn While You Learn’ program allows EMT candidates to get paid while they take basic EMT courses.(Knox Co. EMT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forty men and women graduated from the Knox County AMR ‘Earn While You Learn’ EMT Academy Friday.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke at the graduation ceremony for the new East Tennessee Emergency Medical Technicians.

“Over the past six weeks students learned the skills and knowledge to become EMT’s. Today, local and State leaders gathered to honor those graduates of AMR’s 2020-2021 EMT Academy. From all of us at AMR, congratulations and welcome to the team!!!,” AMR Knox County said in a Facebook post.

The ‘Earn While You Learn’ program allows EMT candidates to get paid while they take basic EMT courses.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
Amazon delivery station coming to Knoxville in 2022

Latest News

A new Smash Therapy Zone is opening inside the Family Fun Zone in Morristown on March 17.
A safe way to smash away your frustrations
John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson taken to hospital; questionable vs. Alabama Saturday
15-year-old Andrew Armstrong-Rose is described as a white boy with black hair and blue eyes. He...
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Brent Stein (pictured in the middle) was acquitted of a sex assault charge on Friday.
Colorado pharmacist acquitted after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Florissant