40 men, women graduate from Knox Co. EMT Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forty men and women graduated from the Knox County AMR ‘Earn While You Learn’ EMT Academy Friday.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke at the graduation ceremony for the new East Tennessee Emergency Medical Technicians.

“Over the past six weeks students learned the skills and knowledge to become EMT’s. Today, local and State leaders gathered to honor those graduates of AMR’s 2020-2021 EMT Academy. From all of us at AMR, congratulations and welcome to the team!!!,” AMR Knox County said in a Facebook post.

The ‘Earn While You Learn’ program allows EMT candidates to get paid while they take basic EMT courses.

