A few drops of rain tonight, more widespread Monday with at WVLT First Alert Weather Day

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered batches of rain will continue to move through the area and become more spotty on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Watch for patchy fog overnight as some rain will move through the area. Temperatures will stay near 50 as we go into the morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday we’ll wake up to patches of fog and pretty cloudy skies. There won’t be as many opportunities for rain but the chance is there, so keep the umbrella handy through the morning and afternoon.

High’s on Sunday will be near 60 in Knoxville to 55 in Crossville.

If you get a 10th of an inch of rain you’ll be the exception on Sunday.

Sunday evening bring smore clouds and patches of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday starts with a few showers, but it leads up to the WVLT Weather First Alert evening. About a half an inch of rain is possible while many drivers are on the roads, for the afternoon to evening commute. We’ll also have wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph. The high will be around 66 degrees, with a little warming ahead of the rain and isolated storms.

Rainfall will produce nearly a half in on Monday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

This wraps up Monday night, to spotty rain Tuesday. Clouds linger, with a high around 68 degrees.

Rain returns Wednesday, but we’re looking at more storms here. As of now, most of the rain and storms move through Wednesday night, but we’ll keep you updated. The cooler air moving in behind this can easily create spotty mountain snow showers Thursday night to Friday morning, and then a frost potential Friday night.

Off and on rain showers for much of the week. (WVLT)

