Advertisement

A safe way to smash away your frustrations

New Smash Therapy Zone opening in Morristown
By Anne Brock
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - No matter how much noise you want to make or how many things you’d like to break, the new Smash Therapy Zone will soon be ready for visitors in Morristown.

The new room featured inside the Family Fun Zone at College Square Mall will be ready to open March 17.

Director of Operations Phillip Hickok is excited about this new feature, “To be able to get the rage out. Pent up rage from being locked up for all this time. It’s been a year now and get some energy out.”

Hickok said for safety precautions, closed-toe shoes are required, helmets and protective gear are frequently sanitized and there are limits on who can start smashing things inside the specially constructed room.

Spectators can watch safely via a monitor just outside the room.

This new East Tennessee attraction is part of a growing trend of so-called rage rooms popping up around the country. WVLT News asked some professional counselors for their perspective on how these activities could help people release emotions.

Lisa Jones, MA, LPC, NCC, runs Jones Family Counseling Center in Knoxville. She said of this sort of venue, “It has boundaries and I’m guessing they have some guidelines. And the idea is that they wouldn’t do that outside of there. Because destruction can be therapeutic in safe ways.”

Nina DiTommaso, LPC/MHSP-S, NCC, CCMHC is Director of Operations for Thriveworks TN. She cautioned, “If someone wants to use it for entertainment, that’s one thing. But I would urge caution to those that might have tendency toward being aggressive or might have some issues with aggression. I would urge for parents especially with adolescents not to reinforce that type of behavior.”

Jones said anger can be a problem if it involves:

  • Getting into physical fights at school or at home with siblings
  • Excessive arguing with parents, teachers, peers, siblings, etc.
  • Excessive emotional outbursts and rage
  • Frequent irritability
  • Irrationality
  • Bullying
  • Relationship/dating violence

Thriveworks offers information and access to professionals for help coping with stress and anxiety as well as anger.

Jones recommends that teens know there is always someone to chat with at the Teen & Youth Help Hotline.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute

Latest News

John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson taken to hospital; questionable vs. Alabama Saturday
17-year-old Caniya Long has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Chattanooga teen
Morristown Landing groundbreaking cermony
Morristown breaks ground on new community center
Barnes and Santi
Barnes and Santi on Fulky