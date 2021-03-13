A safe way to smash away your frustrations

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - No matter how much noise you want to make or how many things you’d like to break, the new Smash Therapy Zone will soon be ready for visitors in Morristown.

The new room featured inside the Family Fun Zone at College Square Mall will be ready to open March 17.

Director of Operations Phillip Hickok is excited about this new feature, “To be able to get the rage out. Pent up rage from being locked up for all this time. It’s been a year now and get some energy out.”

Hickok said for safety precautions, closed-toe shoes are required, helmets and protective gear are frequently sanitized and there are limits on who can start smashing things inside the specially constructed room.

Spectators can watch safely via a monitor just outside the room.

This new East Tennessee attraction is part of a growing trend of so-called rage rooms popping up around the country. WVLT News asked some professional counselors for their perspective on how these activities could help people release emotions.

Lisa Jones, MA, LPC, NCC, runs Jones Family Counseling Center in Knoxville. She said of this sort of venue, “It has boundaries and I’m guessing they have some guidelines. And the idea is that they wouldn’t do that outside of there. Because destruction can be therapeutic in safe ways.”

Nina DiTommaso, LPC/MHSP-S, NCC, CCMHC is Director of Operations for Thriveworks TN. She cautioned, “If someone wants to use it for entertainment, that’s one thing. But I would urge caution to those that might have tendency toward being aggressive or might have some issues with aggression. I would urge for parents especially with adolescents not to reinforce that type of behavior.”

Jones said anger can be a problem if it involves:

Getting into physical fights at school or at home with siblings

Excessive arguing with parents, teachers, peers, siblings, etc.

Excessive emotional outbursts and rage

Frequent irritability

Irrationality

Bullying

Relationship/dating violence

Thriveworks offers information and access to professionals for help coping with stress and anxiety as well as anger.

Jones recommends that teens know there is always someone to chat with at the Teen & Youth Help Hotline.

