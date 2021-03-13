Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in Missouri tested for lead poisoning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WVLT/KFVS) -Two bald eagles found “acting strange” in southeast Missouri were tested for leading poisoning on Friday, March 12.

According to Watkins Wildlife Rehab, Dr. Sean Byrd and vet tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic tested the birds for lead poisoning. They said they expect results in about a week.

The eagles were taken to Watkins for monitoring and possible release into the wild.

One of the eagles was found in Dexter and the other was found a few weeks later at Mingo Wildlife Refuge.

They didn’t have any broken bones, no issues from trauma, but the two birds have made little-to-no effort to fly.

