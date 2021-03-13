Advertisement

Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in Missouri tested for lead poisoning

The two eagles were found weeks apart, one in Dexter, Mo. and the other in the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.
Bald eagles found 'acting strange' in Missouri
Bald eagles found 'acting strange' in Missouri(Watkins Wildlife Rehab)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WVLT/KFVS) -Two bald eagles found “acting strange” in southeast Missouri were tested for leading poisoning on Friday, March 12.

According to Watkins Wildlife Rehab, Dr. Sean Byrd and vet tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic tested the birds for lead poisoning. They said they expect results in about a week.

The eagles were taken to Watkins for monitoring and possible release into the wild.

One of the eagles was found in Dexter and the other was found a few weeks later at Mingo Wildlife Refuge.

They didn’t have any broken bones, no issues from trauma, but the two birds have made little-to-no effort to fly.

📣Update on the two bald eagles in our care: Dr Sean Byrd and Vet Tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic came out...

Posted by Watkins Wildlife Rehab on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT via KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
Amazon delivery station coming to Knoxville in 2022
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Officer Josh Baker
Tennessee officer in critical condition, suspect dead following shooting during traffic
According to UTPD’s Crime Log, Vol player Martavius French and signees Isaac J. Washington and...
UT football player, signees arrested on drug charges, suspended from team

Latest News

John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC Tournament
donate blood
‘All Star’ blood donor honored for giving 120 gallons over his lifetime
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Tenn. Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported
Redbud Kitchen
Create a logo for upcoming South Knoxville restaurant