Advertisement

Chris Harrison is out as host of the next ‘Bachelorette’ season

Chris Harrison will not be back to host “The Bachelor” reality franchise.
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera"...
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera" Awards at the House of Blues West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Chris Harrison’s journey with “The Bachelorette” is over, at least for now, after a controversy over racially insensitive comments.

The longtime host of “The Bachelor” reality franchise will not be back to guide the next “Bachelorette” on her search for love, producers announced on Twitter late Friday.

Former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will step in, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion with ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” the statement said.

The statement did not say if Harrison will host upcoming seasons.

The statement said Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment support Harrison “in the work he is committed to doing.”

CNN is trying to reach Harrison for comment.

Harrison temporarily stepped down as host in February after making controversial statements during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, a current “Extra” host and 2017′s “Bachelorette.” Harrison defended a current contestant who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Lindsay was the first African-American “Bachelorette.” Matt James of the current season is the first Black “Bachelor.”

Harrison apologized earlier this month in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

“It was a mistake. I made a mistake,” Harrison told “GMA” co-host Michael Strahan. “I’m not a perfect man, I made a mistake and I own that.”

Later in the interview he added, “I’m sorry to Rachel Lindsay and the black community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
Amazon delivery station coming to Knoxville in 2022
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
According to UTPD’s Crime Log, Vol player Martavius French and signees Isaac J. Washington and...
UT football player, signees arrested on drug charges, suspended from team
John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC Tournament

Latest News

John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC Tournament
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) shoots against Florida's Osayi Osifo (15) and Tre Mann (1) in the...
Vols look to turn back Tide at SEC Tourney
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases, hospitalizations decrease
donate blood
‘All Star’ blood donor honored for giving 120 gallons over his lifetime