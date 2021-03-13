Advertisement

Create a logo for upcoming South Knoxville restaurant

Design a logo for an upcoming South Knoxville restaurant.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to create a logo for a South Knoxville restaurant?

Redbud Kitchen, a restaurant coming to South Knoxville is hosting a logo contest to find a creative new logo for their restaurant.

“We want our restaurant to represent all things Knoxville. We really want local artists to submit logo options to us and we will give the person who creates our new logo food for a year,” said Jeremy Odom of Redbud Kitchen.

Redbud Kitchen says the feel of their restaurant will be warm, casual and a little funky with menu items named with a sense of humor.

The restaurant is looking for the following description for their new logo:

  • Need energetic, unique, colorful logo design for new casual, full service restaurant and bar.
  • The colors in the logo may include: deep red, orange, yellow, green, black, or white.
  • The logo also needs a “mark” or “stamp” - a single image that we can use on our website tab, hats, mugs, etc.
  • The design colors/elements in the restaurant are red brick, reclaimed wood, black exposed ceiling, polished concrete floors, gray and off-white paint. We will use black metal pipe, reclaimed wood, and large murals that will bring color and energy into the look of the restaurant.

The logo contest will be going on until March 26. Submit your logo design to lisa@redbuddeli.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
Amazon delivery station coming to Knoxville in 2022
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Officer Josh Baker
Tennessee officer in critical condition, suspect dead following shooting during traffic
According to UTPD’s Crime Log, Vol player Martavius French and signees Isaac J. Washington and...
UT football player, signees arrested on drug charges, suspended from team

Latest News

John Fulkerson
John Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC Tournament
donate blood
‘All Star’ blood donor honored for giving 120 gallons over his lifetime
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Tenn. Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported
Bald eagles found 'acting strange' in Missouri
Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in Missouri tested for lead poisoning