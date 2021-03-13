Create a logo for upcoming South Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to create a logo for a South Knoxville restaurant?

Redbud Kitchen, a restaurant coming to South Knoxville is hosting a logo contest to find a creative new logo for their restaurant.

“We want our restaurant to represent all things Knoxville. We really want local artists to submit logo options to us and we will give the person who creates our new logo food for a year,” said Jeremy Odom of Redbud Kitchen.

Redbud Kitchen says the feel of their restaurant will be warm, casual and a little funky with menu items named with a sense of humor.

The restaurant is looking for the following description for their new logo:

Need energetic, unique, colorful logo design for new casual, full service restaurant and bar.

The colors in the logo may include: deep red, orange, yellow, green, black, or white.

The logo also needs a “mark” or “stamp” - a single image that we can use on our website tab, hats, mugs, etc.

The design colors/elements in the restaurant are red brick, reclaimed wood, black exposed ceiling, polished concrete floors, gray and off-white paint. We will use black metal pipe, reclaimed wood, and large murals that will bring color and energy into the look of the restaurant.

The logo contest will be going on until March 26. Submit your logo design to lisa@redbuddeli.com.

