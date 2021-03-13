Former Food City to become Knox County vaccination hub, as more Tennesseans become eligible for vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday, the old Food City location at 4216 N. Broadway opened its doors for the first time as Knox County’s mass vaccination headquarters.

”To have a predictable place to go and vaccinate people oppose from having to move around a little bit,” said Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Buchanan’s comments came during a sit-down interview with WVLT’s Will Puckett.

”Now I can give you a vaccine today and know that in three or four weeks you can come back to the same place and get a vaccine again,” said Buchanan.

The plan is to vaccinate between 800 and 1,000 people four days a week at the location.

”We’re in it for the long haul and we know more vaccine is coming,” said Buchanan.

This step in the process comes as more than one million Tennesseans become eligible to get the COVID 19 vaccine as part of phase 1C.

Included in the phase are people fighting cancer and those in cancer recovery.

In a handful of individuals who have gotten a COVID 19 vaccine, and had cancer in a lymph node, some are seeing swelling in the nodes where the cancer was removed after getting the vaccine.

”The Lymph nodes swelling is short, short-lived it usually resolves in a week to ten days after the vaccine and it happens in a small percentage of patients,” said University of Tennessee Medical Center Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Jillian Lloyd.

Lloyd stresses the importance of the vaccine, its safety, but strongly encourages people, especially cancer survivors, or fighters to talk with their doctor if they have concerns.

”Communicating with your health care team is essential for this issue and other survivorship issues you may come across,” said Dr. Lloyd. ”The vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and when given the opportunity patients should take advantage of it.”

