Grainger girls fall in AA state title game

By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger Lady Grizz fell short of bringing home the school’s first girls state basketball championship Saturday afternoon after a 51-40 loss to Macon County.

Up three points headed into the final frame, Grainger was outscored 21-7 in the last 10 minutes.

Macon County used an 8-0 run to start the 4th quarter and extended its lead from the free throw line, where it connected on 21-of-24 trips to the charity stripe. Grainger only saw two trips to the foul line in the entire contest.

Four Lady Grizz players ended up on the AA All-Tournament team, including Lauren Longmire, Tori Rutherford, Alia Maloney and Matty Tanner.

