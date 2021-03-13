Grainger girls fall in AA state title game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger Lady Grizz fell short of bringing home the school’s first girls state basketball championship Saturday afternoon after a 51-40 loss to Macon County.

Up three points headed into the final frame, Grainger was outscored 21-7 in the last 10 minutes.

Macon County used an 8-0 run to start the 4th quarter and extended its lead from the free throw line, where it connected on 21-of-24 trips to the charity stripe. Grainger only saw two trips to the foul line in the entire contest.

Four Lady Grizz players ended up on the AA All-Tournament team, including Lauren Longmire, Tori Rutherford, Alia Maloney and Matty Tanner.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.