Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Rogersville teen.

According to HCSO, 15-year-old Andrew Armstrong-Rose is described as a white boy with black hair and blue eyes. He is five-feet-three-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Andrew was last seen wearing black jogging pants.

If you know where Andrew might be or you have seen him, please call HCSO at 423-272-7121.

