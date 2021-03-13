Advertisement

Island of condos: New project in the works for Lake of the Ozarks

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - An island in mid-Missouri? Believe it or not, it exists. And some major plans are in the works for it.

“The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” is under construction at mile marker 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks. It is being built on the only hospitable island in the mid-Missouri region.

The island will feature a five-story condominium complex with 30 units in its first phase. There are four unique floor plans range from 1,400 square feet to nearly 2,100 square feet.

“This new construction opportunity offers coveted panoramic lake views, quick access to Lake attractions and entertainment, and impressive upgraded features and amenities,” says “The Reserve at Isla Del Sol” on its website.

Amenities include lakeside pools, dog walking areas, boat docks and a splash playground for children.

Presales are starting soon with The Krause Basler Network, according to the complex. For more information, CLICK HERE.

