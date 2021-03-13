Advertisement

Concussion, facial fracture keeps John Fulkerson out of SEC Tournament

The senior forward took two separate elbows to the head when battling Florida’s Omar Payne
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vol Hoops announced Saturday, John Fulkerson has been ruled out for the remainder of the SEC Tournament due to facial injuries sustained Friday.

Tennessee senior John Fulkerson was taken to a Nashville hospital after being elbowed during the Vols game against Florida Friday afternoon.

The senior forward took two separate elbows to the head area when battling Florida’s Omar Payne in the paint early during the second half.

“I had not seen it. I had already looked the other way,” said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes after UT’s 78-66 win.

“I heard it wasn’t very good, obviously. They took him to the hospital just for observation. I think it’s mostly his eye than anything else. As of right now and tomorrow, I don’t know that we can count on him. We’re just waiting to see, but my gut feeling is I’d be surprised if he is available,” Barnes said.

Tennessee Basketball released a video update from Fulky Friday evening.

The Vols held off an explosive second half from Florida sophomore Tre Mann, who scored a game-high 30 points, and used a number of timely buckets to roll into Saturday’s semifinal round.

Tennessee takes on sixth-ranked and top-seeded Alabama in Saturday afternoon’s semifinal round. Tipoff from Nashville is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

