KFD respond to fire at West Haven Center strip mall
KFD responded to a fire on Western Avenue Saturday morning.
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the West Haven Center strip mall Saturday morning.
According to KFD, a fire started Saturday morning on the 3000 block of Western Avenue between Super Wash House and Elliotts Boots.
KFD said in a Tweet, “No soles were lost.”
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.