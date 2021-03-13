Advertisement

KFD respond to fire at West Haven Center strip mall

KFD responded to a fire on Western Avenue Saturday morning.
West Haven Center strip mall
West Haven Center strip mall(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the West Haven Center strip mall Saturday morning.

According to KFD, a fire started Saturday morning on the 3000 block of Western Avenue between Super Wash House and Elliotts Boots.

KFD said in a Tweet, “No soles were lost.”

