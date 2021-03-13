KFD respond to fire at West Haven Center strip mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at the West Haven Center strip mall Saturday morning.

According to KFD, a fire started Saturday morning on the 3000 block of Western Avenue between Super Wash House and Elliotts Boots.

KFD said in a Tweet, “No soles were lost.”

KFD wrapping up after a fire at West Haven Center strip mall. Fire appears to have started between Super Wash House & Elliotts Boots. No soles were lost🥾. pic.twitter.com/HB3bZ2TZXJ — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 13, 2021

