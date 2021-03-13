Advertisement

KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville hit-and-run collision involving pedestrian

The involved vehicle has not been identified, according to KPD.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred overnight in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, on Saturday, March 13 around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to I-75 South, south of the Merchant Drive on-ramp where a male victim was found unresponsive in the roadway.

AMR responded to the scene and the male was pronounced dead.

Officials say there were no witnesses to the crash or suspects on scene upon discovery of the victim or officer arrival.

KPD says based on a preliminary investigation, the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle that then left the area. The involved vehicle has not been identified.

If anyone was in the area at the time of the crash or possibly witnessed it, they are urged to call the KPD hit-and-run office at 865-215-7370 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

