Advertisement

“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’

Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic High School student Grayson came up with a unique way to ask his girlfriend Felicity to prom Friday. Grayson made a musical number for Felicity and played it for her during their ‘42nd Street’ musical rehearsal.

“The whole room was overwhelmed with joy and tears and laughter when it was playing,” said Jessica Magers-Rankin, the musical director.

The nearly three minute production ended with the words “Can we go to Prom Felicity?” on the screen.

“This was made for a very important person in my life, Felicity Hunt who I have had the blessing to call my girlfriend for the past few weeks. I hope to see you at prom!,” the video description reads.

Felicity said ‘yes’ and the pair are excited to attend the school dance.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
Amazon delivery station coming to Knoxville in 2022
John Fulkerson
Concussion, facial fracture keeps John Fulkerson out of SEC Tournament
Virginia State Police
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting son-in-law following domestic dispute
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
According to UTPD’s Crime Log, Vol player Martavius French and signees Isaac J. Washington and...
UT football player, signees arrested on drug charges, suspended from team

Latest News

Vols post Bama
Vols post Bama
106 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville airport
National Park Service Webcam Image
A few drops of rain tonight, more widespread Monday with at WVLT First Alert Weather Day
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019 file photo, tourist Loren Fantasia from Baltimore, swings on the...
Bahamas resort offers free private flights or courtesy stays for guests who test positive for COVID-19