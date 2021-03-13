“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic High School student Grayson came up with a unique way to ask his girlfriend Felicity to prom Friday. Grayson made a musical number for Felicity and played it for her during their ‘42nd Street’ musical rehearsal.

“The whole room was overwhelmed with joy and tears and laughter when it was playing,” said Jessica Magers-Rankin, the musical director.

The nearly three minute production ended with the words “Can we go to Prom Felicity?” on the screen.

“This was made for a very important person in my life, Felicity Hunt who I have had the blessing to call my girlfriend for the past few weeks. I hope to see you at prom!,” the video description reads.

Felicity said ‘yes’ and the pair are excited to attend the school dance.

