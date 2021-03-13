Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff said four people were arrested off Rader Ridge Road north of London Friday afternoon during an unrelated drug investigation in the area.

When detectives arrived at the home, they say they found two women in possession of meth, Xanax bars, scales, and needles as well as two men wanted on outstanding charges.

Police said 46-year-old Stacie Graves, 44-year-old Sonya Browning, 43-year-old Jamie Newman and 55-year-old Jeffrey Abner were all arrested on the scene by investigators.

All four were sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center. The sheriff says drug investigations in the area will continue.

