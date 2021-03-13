Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Chattanooga teen

17-year-old Caniya Long has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.
17-year-old Caniya Long has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.(TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Chattanooga teenager Friday.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Caniya Long was reported missing to the Chattanooga Police Department Friday. She is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-eleven and weighs around 290 pounds.

Caniya has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

If you know where Caniya might be call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

