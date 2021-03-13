Advertisement

Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition

The woman was transported to a local Pittsburgh hospital following the attack.
(KCRG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WVLT) -A Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after a severe dog attack Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Police Department says they responded to the 1000 block of Blackadore Street around 9:10 a.m. Saturday.

KDKA reported, officers found the woman with injuries to her face and head. The woman was transported to a local hospital.

According to Pittsburgh police, Animal Care and Control took possession of the dogs involved.

Police say an initial investigation has revealed that the victim was related to the dog’s owner and that she attempting to let the dogs out when the attack occurred.

