Vols look to turn back Tide at SEC Tourney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team returns to action for a semifinal date with top-seeded Alabama on Saturday afternoon with a trip to the SEC Championship on the line. Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena is slated for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN on the ESPN App. WatchESPN can also be accessed online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech and Dick Vitale will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertlekamp describing the action. Last time out, Tennessee downed Florida for a second consecutive time on the back of an 11-point, eight rebound and school record nine block performance from senior Yves Pons. Freshman Josiah-Jordan James added in 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists with no turnovers.

A win on Saturday would advance Tennessee to its third consecutive SEC Tournament Championship game, excluding the canceled 2020 edition.

Up next, the Vols will advance to the SEC Championship game against the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal game. Tipoff on Sunday from Bridgestone Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

