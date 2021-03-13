Advertisement

Weekend showers lead up to Monday’s First Alert

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking heavier rainfall for the Monday evening commute.
Showers continue Saturday
Showers continue Saturday
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday’s rain kicked off this stretch with clouds and rain at times, building up to some heavier rain Monday. The timing is why we have a WVLT First Alert for Monday, with evening commute collecting the rain and isolated storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Cloudy and showers is the story this weekend.

Saturday is a cloudy day, with a light breeze out of the Northeast. We’re warming to around 62 degrees, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain throughout the day today.

Tonight will be cloudy, keeping the low at a mild point at 50 degrees. We still have spotty rain tonight.

Sunday is a cloudy day, but the rain is at least more isolated. A 20% coverage is the trend all day, as spots pop-up and move through at times. The high will again be around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday starts with a few showers, but it leads up to the WVLT Weather First Alert evening. About a half an inch of rain is possible while many drivers are on the roads, for the afternoon to evening commute. We’ll also have wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph. The high will be around 66 degrees, with a little warming ahead of the rain and isolated storms.

This winds down Monday night, to spotty rain Tuesday. Clouds linger, with a high around 68 degrees.

Rain returns Wednesday, but we’re looking at more storms here. As of now, most of the rain and storms is Wednesday night, but we’ll keep you updated. The cooler air moving in behind this can easily create spotty mountain snow showers Thursday night to Friday morning, and then a frost potential Friday night.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

