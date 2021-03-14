Advertisement

6-month-old baby found safe after quadruple homicide in Indianapolis

IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with “multiple victims” on Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WVLT) -Indiana authorities say a 6-month-old baby reported missing after a quadruple homicide in Indianapolis has been safely located.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says it’s still attempting to locate a 25-year-old suspect, Malik Halfacre, who officers are considering armed and dangerous.

IMPD was called to the scene in the area of East New York and North Randolph streets to investigate a report of a person shot around 8:15 p.m. EST. Officers ay they located a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound in critical condition.

Officers later located four people, including a young child whose age is unknown at this time.

Officers also learned a 6-month-old was missing and an Amber Alert was declared early Sunday morning for her. That alert has now been canceled.

Halfacre was identified as a suspect in the Amber Alert. He’s described as being a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident or Halfacre’s whereabouts should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

