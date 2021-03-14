Advertisement

A 14-year-old suspect arrested in Indiana after missing 6-year-old found dead

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) A 14-year-old suspect was arrested after a 6-year-old girl was found deceased Friday night in Indiana.

The girl was reported missing from the area of Chapman St. in New Carlisle, Indiana, around 6:30 p.m. and was found deceased about two hours later, according to a press release from St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit Assistant Commander Dave Wells.

New Carlisle is about 15 miles west of South Bend.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, according to the release.

The department is not releasing names or additional details at this time, Wells said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the homicide unit as the investigation is active.

Neighbors who live in the complex near the woods where the girl was found called the incident “disturbing.”

“Very disturbing, very scary, nowadays with things going on you don’t know what’s going to happen. It can happen anywhere, at any time,” neighbor Allie Sadler told CNN affiliate WBND. “I think it’s been very suddenly quiet around here.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fulkerson
Concussion, facial fracture keeps John Fulkerson out of SEC Tournament
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville hit-and-run collision involving pedestrian
West Haven Center strip mall
KFD respond to fire at West Haven Center strip mall
Bald eagles found 'acting strange' in Missouri
Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in Missouri tested for lead poisoning

Latest News

Tesla removed some drivers from its self-driving test for not paying attention
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Who’s performing at the Grammys and how to watch
Remembering the 'Storm of the Century' 28 years ago today
Nashville officials remember ‘Storm of the Century’ 28 years ago today
IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with "multiple victims" on Saturday, March 13,...
6-month-old baby found safe after quadruple homicide in Indianapolis