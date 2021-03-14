Advertisement

A home in Hawaii collapses after nearly a week of heavy downpours

A Hawaii home collapses after a week of heavy downpours.
Manoa home collapse
Manoa home collapse(Hawaii News Now)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WVLT) -After days of downpours, a vacant house in Manoa collapsed Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said they heard pieces of the the two-story home, located on Rainbow Drive, falling to the ground.

The sidings of the wall were sticking out, pieces of the windows were hanging and the left portion of the roof was dangling.

Patrick Sonoda, who lives nearby, said that it wasn’t raining at the time of the collapse, but he believes that heavy rains over the past week caused moisture to collect, which put a lot of weight on the house causing it to collapse.

Residents in the area said that they have been experiencing heavy rainfall, high winds and a power outage over the last few days.

They expect more damage will come to the home and are concerned about safety.

“I guess the main concern is it’s blocking the neighbor’s driveway,” Sonoda said. “If it does come down you know with the heavy rain, it might come down and block the neighbor’s driveway and also ours.”

Property records showed that the house was built in 1948 and that the previous owner had passed away.

The home was purchased about two months ago, and it was in the process of being demolished.

The realtor who sold the property and the new owners are working on expediting a demo permit.

HECO has since disconnected the power lines, and the new owners have reached out to the gas company.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fulkerson
Concussion, facial fracture keeps John Fulkerson out of SEC Tournament
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville hit-and-run collision involving pedestrian
West Haven Center strip mall
KFD respond to fire at West Haven Center strip mall
Bald eagles found 'acting strange' in Missouri
Bald eagles found ‘acting strange’ in Missouri tested for lead poisoning

Latest News

Tesla removed some drivers from its self-driving test for not paying attention
File image
A 14-year-old suspect arrested in Indiana after missing 6-year-old found dead
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Who’s performing at the Grammys and how to watch
Remembering the 'Storm of the Century' 28 years ago today
Nashville officials remember ‘Storm of the Century’ 28 years ago today
IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with "multiple victims" on Saturday, March 13,...
6-month-old baby found safe after quadruple homicide in Indianapolis