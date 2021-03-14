A home in Hawaii collapses after nearly a week of heavy downpours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WVLT) -After days of downpours, a vacant house in Manoa collapsed Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said they heard pieces of the the two-story home, located on Rainbow Drive, falling to the ground.

The sidings of the wall were sticking out, pieces of the windows were hanging and the left portion of the roof was dangling.

Patrick Sonoda, who lives nearby, said that it wasn’t raining at the time of the collapse, but he believes that heavy rains over the past week caused moisture to collect, which put a lot of weight on the house causing it to collapse.

Residents in the area said that they have been experiencing heavy rainfall, high winds and a power outage over the last few days.

They expect more damage will come to the home and are concerned about safety.

“I guess the main concern is it’s blocking the neighbor’s driveway,” Sonoda said. “If it does come down you know with the heavy rain, it might come down and block the neighbor’s driveway and also ours.”

Property records showed that the house was built in 1948 and that the previous owner had passed away.

The home was purchased about two months ago, and it was in the process of being demolished.

The realtor who sold the property and the new owners are working on expediting a demo permit.

HECO has since disconnected the power lines, and the new owners have reached out to the gas company.

