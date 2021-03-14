Alaska mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WVLT) -An Alaska mother was arrested Friday, March 12 for killing her 2-year-old daughter, according to officials.

The Bethel Police Department received a report of an injured child at a home in the Tundra Ridge neighborhood on Friday around 4:30 a.m.

Bethel Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and took the 2-year-old girl to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead from ‘traumatic injuries.’

Stephanie Olrun of Bethel, the child’s mother, was arrested for murder in the first degree and was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

BPD has asked the Alaska Department of Public Safety to assist in processing the scene.

BPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (907) 543-3781.

