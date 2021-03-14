Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of about 50 people from East Tennessee were in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon. Their goal was to pray at the capitol where they say they feel the electoral college votes were mishandled.

The bus trip had been planned for weeks. Harry Grothjahn owns a radio station in Maryville called WBCR. He felt called to organize the trip after watching the election and listening to President Donald Trump’s call to gather.

Grothjahn and his crew had a full day planned to meet with Congressman Tim Burchett, listen to the President’s speech, and take a prayer walk around the area.

After The President’s speech, he saw people riling up the crowd and decided to lead the group back to the buses.

“It became evident the tension in the crowd was dangerous,” said Grothjahn.

He says two members of their trip got caught up in the moment and headed to the Capitol Building. They were on the steps in front of the Capitol Building when he called them to remind them of why they were there. He says they came back to the bus after the phone call.

“The organized activity was done by people who wanted to take advantage of the circumstances to make those of us who were there for the right reasons appear to be evil,” said Grothjahn.

