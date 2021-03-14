Advertisement

Nashville officials remember ‘Storm of the Century’ 28 years ago today

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The National Weather Service in Nashville is remembering the ‘Storm of the Century,’ 28 years ago today.

According to NWS Nashville, on March 12-14, 1993 huge amounts of snow swept across 25 states from the Gulf Coast to New England.

“Snow totals in Tennessee included 2.8″ in Nashville, 8.7″ in Tullahoma, 20″ in Chattanooga, 26″ in Jamestown & 63″ on Mount LeConte,” said NWS in a Tweet.

