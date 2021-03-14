Staying cloudy tonight, WVLT First Alert Weather Day Monday for rain and storms

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grab the rain gear and have it ready for Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Take the umbrella for the way home from school Monday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

While Monday starts off dry, we’ll be dodging a few showers in the afternoon so take the rain jacket with you to work. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

High’s on Monday will be near 69 in Knoxville to 62 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area Monday evening and we’ll have a quarter to half of inch through the night. Monday evening is WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the rainfall and gusty winds at times as the storms move through.

Rainfall Monday into Tuesday. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Tuesday where we left off on Monday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These showers will be lingering mostly to the east of Knoxville.

Unfortunately we keep the rain chances and the clouds for much of the rest of the week. More rain and storms will move across the area Wednesday into Thursday for your St. Patrick’s Day. These storms could drop another quart of an inch in any one location.

Skies will start to clear up for Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll be cooler with temperatures back near 60 for afternoon highs.

On and Off rain and storms for much of the week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

