Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s path to the Final Four begins Friday against Oregon State.

Sports Director Rick Russo talks about Tennessee’s early path in the road to this year’s Final-4! Posted by WVLT on Sunday, March 14, 2021

The Vols drew the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region by the NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday.

Tennessee fell to eventual SEC Tournament champion Alabama in Saturday’s semifinals, 73-68. The top-seeded Tide hung on to beat LSU 80-79 in Sunday’s championship game.

The Vols stayed in Nashville after Saturday’s loss and held a shootaround on Vanderbilt’s campus Sunday afternoon.

Spirits up / shots up on Selection Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cYvW4ZXDn9 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 14, 2021

It isn’t clear whether the team will head back to Knoxville before shipping up to Indiana for the duration of the tournament. Once on location, teams will operate inside of a bubble-like atmosphere, similar to how the NBA completed its 2020-2021 season in Florida.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is scheduled to speak with the media virtually at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

