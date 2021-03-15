Advertisement

2021 Jubilee Festival to be held virtually

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 52nd Jubilee Festival is set to be held online in 2021.

The event set for March 19-20 will celebrate traditional music.

“For a full half century we have showcased old-time music, ballads, blues, shape-note singing and other area music in this annual event,” said a release. “The 51st Jubilee Festival originally scheduled for late March will take place online. Planning for our first festival started in the fall of 1969 with the implementation of an Appalachian Craft Festival in the spring of 1970 that included a music stage. In the next few years the traditional music component grew and the event came to be known as Jubilee Festival which Jubilee Community Arts has continued to produce each year. Last year’s 50th Jubilee Festival was held during a historic flood, but still filled the Laurel for three days with old and new friends. Though the current pandemic forced us to cancel this year’s live event, we cannot let a year pass without the Jubilee Festival.”

The event is free and registration is open here. Organizers say tips and donations are appreciated.

Event Schedule:

Friday Evening:

6:30 Intro & Epworth Old Harp (archival)

7:00 John Alvis

7:30 Drew Fisher & April Hamilton

8:00 Kelle Jolly

8:30 Greg Horne

9:00 Joseph Decosimo

9:30 Dan Gammon

9:45 Y’uns

Saturday Evening:

6:30 Jubilee Fest Retrospective (archival)

7:00 Leah Gardner & Peggy Hambright

7:30 Don Cassell with Nancy Brennan Strange & Don Wood

8:00 Darrell & Nancy Acuff

8:15 Lone Mountain Drifters

8:45 Herb Williams & Kathleen McGregor Williams

9:15 Matt Morelock

10:00 Mumbillies (archival)

