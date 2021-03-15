Advertisement

AAA: Tennessee Gas prices rise 40 cents; highest in more than a year

Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By David Sikes
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee gas prices have surged again, jumping another 10 cents per gallon this week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.68 per gallon, the highest daily average price in more than a year.

“Over the last five weeks, Tennessee gas prices have risen a total of 45 cents, on average,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”

AAA said that following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86 and that prices will continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing the second week of a major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

On the week, the national average is nine cents more expensive with 20 states seeing double-digit jumps.

In Tennessee, you’re going to the most in Memphis with the average price of $2.72 and the least in Chattanooga with an average price of $2.63.

The average price in Knoxville on Monday was $2.69, this is up 40 cents a gallon in one month when the Knoxville average was $2.28.

Sign up for Gas Buddy to track the latest gas prices here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

Latest News

I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old
Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson
Loaded gun discovered by TSA at McGhee Tyson Airport
Adventures from the dark side of science
Writers Block: Knoxville author uses science to answer questions no one wants to ask
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
New program to help connect Knox County communities with local government