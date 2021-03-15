AAA: Tennessee Gas prices rise 40 cents; highest in more than a year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee gas prices have surged again, jumping another 10 cents per gallon this week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.68 per gallon, the highest daily average price in more than a year.

“Over the last five weeks, Tennessee gas prices have risen a total of 45 cents, on average,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”

AAA said that following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86 and that prices will continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing the second week of a major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

On the week, the national average is nine cents more expensive with 20 states seeing double-digit jumps.

In Tennessee, you’re going to the most in Memphis with the average price of $2.72 and the least in Chattanooga with an average price of $2.63.

The average price in Knoxville on Monday was $2.69, this is up 40 cents a gallon in one month when the Knoxville average was $2.28.

Sign up for Gas Buddy to track the latest gas prices here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.