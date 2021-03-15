Advertisement

Blue Ivy Carter, 9, wins her first Grammy

Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) Blue Ivy Carter, 9, is the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won her first Grammy on Sunday for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the song.

Blue Ivy would have been the youngest to win a Grammy, but that record is held by Leah Peasall, who won in 2001 at the age of 8.

“Brown Skin Girl” is featured on Beyoncé's “Lion King: The Gift” album. The video, which premiered last summer, stars Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland and other famous faces as they sing about Black female empowerment. The single also features Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

The Grammy Awards are a big night for Blue Ivy’s mom, Queen Bey, who is nominated for 9 awards, leading the way with the most nominations of the evening. She could make Grammy history as the most awarded recipient ever.

