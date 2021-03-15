Advertisement

Compassion Closet helps foster, adoptive families with necessities across East Tenn.

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2020, Compassion Closet helped more than 2,000 children in foster, adoptive or kinship care.

The non-profit was started in 2013 and is an all volunteer and donation-based organization.

The organization helps foster, adoptive and kinship families pick up items for the kids for free.

Kinship families are relatives caring for children related to them, but not their own.

The Compassion Closet has helped Michael Clark and his foster and adoptive children get everything from clothing, to baby formula, to toiletries, car seats, toys and more.

“Reaching out to the folks at the Compassion Closet has always been just a sense of relief knowing that help is on the way,” said Clark.

East Tennessee’s three locations are growing and growing.

The organization has the following locations across East Tennessee:

  • 11020 Kingston Pike
  • 5600 Western Avenue NW
  • 303 Oak Ridge Turnpike

A fourth location will open in Campbell County in May. That address is: 604 W. Central Avenue in LaFollette.

For more information about donations and pick ups click here.

