Compassion Closet helps foster, adoptive families with necessities across East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2020, Compassion Closet helped more than 2,000 children in foster, adoptive or kinship care.

The non-profit was started in 2013 and is an all volunteer and donation-based organization.

The organization helps foster, adoptive and kinship families pick up items for the kids for free.

Kinship families are relatives caring for children related to them, but not their own.

The Compassion Closet has helped Michael Clark and his foster and adoptive children get everything from clothing, to baby formula, to toiletries, car seats, toys and more.

“Reaching out to the folks at the Compassion Closet has always been just a sense of relief knowing that help is on the way,” said Clark.

East Tennessee’s three locations are growing and growing.

There's a place you can drop off kids clothes, baby items, and more so foster, adoptive & kinship families in East Tenn. can get these items for FREE. It's a non-profit that is volunteer led and 100% donor funded. Learn at 5 & 6 how Compassion Closet helps these families. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/PAjHz60Gz5 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) March 15, 2021

The organization has the following locations across East Tennessee:

11020 Kingston Pike

5600 Western Avenue NW

303 Oak Ridge Turnpike

A fourth location will open in Campbell County in May. That address is: 604 W. Central Avenue in LaFollette.

For more information about donations and pick ups click here.

