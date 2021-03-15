New program to help connect Knox County communities with local government

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County county launched a Neighborhood and Civic Organization registration system allowing groups that sign up to receive updates, such as road closures, public meeting notifications, and general updates on county projects within the community that they can then forward on to their members.

“The goal is to create an easier way for folks to stay connected and to make sure we’re doing our job,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “It also makes sure they know we are working to resolve any of their community-related concerns.”

The Constituent Services team serves under Mayor Jacobs as an informational and educational resource for county services and local government.

“I am committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community and showing the world what we already know: Knox County is the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Mayor Jacobs said.

To sign up, visit the Constituent Services page here.

