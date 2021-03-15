Documentary to feature East Tenn. murals celebrating women’s suffrage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A documentary called Walls for Women will feature two East Tennessee murals that celebrate women’s suffrage.

The murals are located in Knoxville and Maryville.

“Walls for Women is a film about freedom, creativity and art—all of which coincide with each other,” said director Colin Shuran “This film hosts an important message that people need to hear.”

The documentary is set to premiere at 8 p.mm Saturday, March 20. Tickets can be purchased online for $12 per household.

