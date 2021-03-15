Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Zach Williams win Grammy for ‘There Was Jesus’

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The mayor of Nashville, Tenn., has declared Aug. 5 as Dolly Parton Day in Music City. WTVF-TV report Mayor David Briley was with the country singer and actress on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, when he signed the proclamation. Briley called her one of "Tennessee's greatest education and literacy advocates." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and Zach Williams announced their Grammy’s win a few hours before the awards show Sunday night.

“I am very humbled but proud,” Parton wrote in a Tweet Sunday evening.

The two won the ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song’ award for their hit singe ‘There Was Jesus’.

“All glory, praise, and honor to Him!” Williams tweeted, celebrating the win.

This marks Dolly Parton’s ninth Grammy award out of 50 nominations. She has the most Grammy nominations of any female artist in history.

This marks Zach Williams’ second Grammy Award out of five nominations.

