Dolly Parton, Zach Williams win Grammy for ‘There Was Jesus’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and Zach Williams announced their Grammy’s win a few hours before the awards show Sunday night.

“I am very humbled but proud,” Parton wrote in a Tweet Sunday evening.

Thank you Jesus, thank you @zachwilliams, and thank you to the GRAMMYs and all of our fans. I am very humbled but proud. pic.twitter.com/biXJ98iGcq — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 14, 2021

The two won the ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song’ award for their hit singe ‘There Was Jesus’.

“All glory, praise, and honor to Him!” Williams tweeted, celebrating the win.

Humbled to have won “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” for “There Was Jesus” today at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Thank you to @DollyParton and everybody who was involved in making this song. All glory, praise, and honor to Him! pic.twitter.com/YEJ45aEteT — Zach Williams (@zachwilliams) March 14, 2021

This marks Dolly Parton’s ninth Grammy award out of 50 nominations. She has the most Grammy nominations of any female artist in history.

This marks Zach Williams’ second Grammy Award out of five nominations.

