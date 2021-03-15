Dozens of cows in Putnam Co. died of starvation, investigators say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Tennessee officials, dozens of cows that were found in a Putnam Co. field in late February revealed the animals died as a result of starvation.

The Tennessee State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed the bovines starved to death.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris says he is disgusted by what happened and wants to the public to know how important agriculture is in Putnam County.

“Growing up on a farm, I know how important the reputation of our local farmers and agriculture is in Putnam County, and I want the public to know that this is an isolated incident, not only in our community, but for the entire state, and is not an event that represents the farming community in Putnam County,” Farris said. “Putnam County is highly respected in the farming and agriculture community. It should also be noted that over the years multiple Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioners have come from our county. We will continue to support and assist with our local farmers and agriculture community to ensure an event like this doesn’t happen again.”

The sheriff said his detectives are zeroing in on the owners and who is responsible.

He said once the investigation is complete they will take the case to the Putnam County Grand Jury for indictments.

