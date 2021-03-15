Advertisement

Extent of COVID-19 vaccine waste remains largely unknown

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, dry ice is poured into a box containing the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, dry ice is poured into a box containing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as it is prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich. As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country. By one World Health Organization estimate, more than half of all vaccines in previous campaigns worldwide have been thrown away because they were mishandled, unclaimed or expired.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, many have watched in dismay as small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country. It’s a heartbreaking reality that experts acknowledge was always likely to occur.

However, pinning down just how many of the life-saving vials have been tossed remains largely unknown despite assurance from many local officials the number remains low.

The federal government has yet to release figures shedding insight on the extent of the issue, though officials have promised that may change soon as more data is collected from the states.

