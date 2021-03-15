Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was killed and an officer was injured after a shootout in Nashville Friday.

According to a video press release, the exchange of gunfire occurred the morning of March 12 in a parking lot near Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive.

The video shows a woman who was initially compliant as offers informed her she was being stopped due to multiple outstanding warrants. As they searched her bag, officers found what they believed to be marijuana.

When the officer attempted to place the woman under arrest, the video shows that she avoided the officer until he deployed a stun gun as she sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Then, the officer can be heard warning the woman to drop her weapon before shots are fired both by the officer and the woman.

The woman then drives away from the scene as the officer called for help.

MNPD said the officer was hit in the abdomen by a bullet that went under his bulletproof vest. He was hospitalized due to his injuries.

The woman later died of her injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the officer’s use of force according to Tennessee protocol.

