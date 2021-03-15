KPD to host monthly opportunity for community questions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department announced a plan to host a monthly opportunity for the community to ask questions.

KPD will host the Facebook Live stream on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. on the department’s official Facebook page.

Although officials said they will not be able to address questions regarding ongoing investigations, but they will make an effort to answer every question they can.

Questions can be submitted to KPD’s communications manager Scott Erland by email between now and March 17. The address is serland@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.