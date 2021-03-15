Advertisement

KPD to host monthly opportunity for community questions

A set-up of the press conference held at KPD headquarters.
A set-up of the press conference held at KPD headquarters.(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department announced a plan to host a monthly opportunity for the community to ask questions.

KPD will host the Facebook Live stream on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. on the department’s official Facebook page.

Although officials said they will not be able to address questions regarding ongoing investigations, but they will make an effort to answer every question they can.

Questions can be submitted to KPD’s communications manager Scott Erland by email between now and March 17. The address is serland@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

Latest News

University of Tennessee hosting public COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Walls for Women documentary
Documentary to feature East Tenn. murals celebrating women’s suffrage
Jubilee Festival
2021 Jubilee Festival to be held virtually
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer