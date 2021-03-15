Lady Vols earn No. 3 seed, will face Middle Tennessee in NCAA opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee earned a No. 3 seed and will play Middle Tennessee (17-7) in its first round matchup Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tennessee, the only school to qualify for every NCAA Tournament for women, is slated to make its 39th appearance in the field. The Lady Vols finished the regular season 16-7 overall and were 9-4 in SEC play, placing third for the second year in a row.

The Lady Vols are the 3 seed in the River Walk Region. pic.twitter.com/Sj8OoH2pKx — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 15, 2021

In her second season at the helm of her alma mater, Harper is only the second coach to lead four different NCAA Division I women’s programs to the tournament. She did so at Western Carolina, NC State and Missouri State, and has UT in position in 2021.

The other coach to accomplish that feat is Jim Foster, who guided St. Joseph’s, Vanderbilt, Ohio State and Chattanooga to NCAA berths.

If Tennessee wins Sunday, the team will face the winner of the (6) Michigan vs. (11) Florida Gulf Coast matchup in the second round.

Kim Mulkey’s Baylor Bears picked up the No. 2 seed in the River Walk Region and are Tennessee’s most likely matchup should the Lady Vols reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Like the men’s tournament held in and around Indianapolis, the women’s tournament is being held in the San Antonio area from March 21-April 4.

The Lady Vols (16-7, 9-4) haven’t played since March 6th, when Kellie Harper’s squad fell in the SEC Tournament semifinals to eventual champion South Carolina, 67-52.

Tennessee is outscoring its opponents by nearly ten points per game (9.8) this season and is out-rebounding teams by 12.5 rebounds per game.

