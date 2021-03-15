Advertisement

Loaded gun discovered by TSA at McGhee Tyson Airport

Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson
Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson(TSA)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration reported a loaded gun was found at McGhee Tyson airport Monday morning.

An official release said a Smith & Wesson handgun with a loaded magazine was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Airport police immediately took the bag and escorted the passenger away from the airport security checkpoint.

“Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft,” said a release from a TSA spokesperson.

Officials issued a reminder to travelers that guns may be transported only when they are unloaded and in a checked bag.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

Latest News

I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
AAA: Tennessee Gas prices rise 40 cents; highest in more than a year
Adventures from the dark side of science
Writers Block: Knoxville author uses science to answer questions no one wants to ask
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
New program to help connect Knox County communities with local government