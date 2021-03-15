Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said Monday that charges have been filed in a crash that left a woman in critical condition and sent a 5-year-old to the hospital.

According to a release, the crash happened on Sunday on I-640 east near Gap Road. When officers arrived, a good Samaritan directed them toward a man who was walking away from the crash.

Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators believe a Jeep Wrangler was driving east when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram. The Jeep then hit the shoulder on the Gap Road exit, then the vehicle rolled over onto the ramp. The woman who was driving the Jeep was ejected during the crash. She was transported to UT Medical Center with critical injuries.

A five-year-old girl was also found inside the Jeep. She was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as 24-year-old Robert Norman. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

