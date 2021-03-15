More rain, some storms Monday evening commute with a WVLT First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grab the rain gear and have it ready for Monday. Today’s First Alert is focused on timing, with the evening commute. Wednesday night to Thursday morning is a little more intense, with heavier rain and storms, plus an impact to morning commuters.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a mostly cloudy start to the day, with spotty showers. Temperatures are mild, ranging from upper 40s to mid 50s.

We stick with clouds, but increase the rain coverage. This afternoon to evening hours comes with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and isolated storms. This is mostly moderate rain, with isolated downpours. This adds up to a quarter to an isolated half an inch of total rain, but it’s almost all falling during the PM hours with the WVLT First Alert focused on that evening commute. Today’s high is still mild, around 69 degrees.

Tonight starts out with scattered rain, but is winding down. The low will be around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy, but rain is more isolated. We can hang on to the warm air, with a high around 70 degrees.

The next wave of rain is heavier, as a cold front moves in. Wednesday increases from showers to rainy after sunset. More rain and storms move through at times Wednesday night through Thursday morning, adding up to around an inch of rain impacting the Thursday morning commuters with our WVLT First Alert.

We’ll go from highs near 70 degrees, to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. We’ll have a few showers leftover Friday, and then spotty Friday night to Saturday. A stray mountain snow shower is possible Friday night. Patchy frost is possible Saturday night, with more clear and mid to upper 30s.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

