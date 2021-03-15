NCAA Tournament schedule, dates, locations, TV tip times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The return of March Madness is finally back. The 2021 NCAA Tournament is just days away from kicking off the festivities as one of the best sporting spectacles around the world descends upon Indiana with all 68 teams in tow.

The selection committee made its official selections on Sunday and now is the perfect time to get to know who is in the Big Dance.

It’s been almost two years since the last NCAA Tournament game, but that changes March 18 when the First Four tips off and signifies the beginning of the long-awaited return of the Big Dance. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year’s event, it will be a joyous occasion for diehard college basketball fans and casual observers alike.

With the world still not out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has moved every game to the state of Indiana to form some sort of bubble around the 68 teams involved in the tournament. Most games will be played near the capital city of Indianapolis. Plus, the schedule has shifted slightly as the First Four will all be played on Thursday as opposed to the traditional Tuesday-Wednesday slot. And the first weekend games will take place Friday-Monday as opposed to Thursday-Sunday.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

5:10 p.m. - (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s - truTV

6:27 p.m. - (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State -TBS

8:40 p.m. - (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State -truTV

9:57 p.m. - (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State - TBS

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

12:15 p.m. - (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida - CBS

12:45 p.m. - (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas - truTV

1:15 p.m. - (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois - TBS

1:45 p.m. - (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech - TNT

3 p.m. - (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State - CBS

3:30 p.m. - (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor - truTV

4 p.m. - (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago - TBS

4:30 p.m. - (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee - TNT

6:25 p.m. - (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State - TBS

7:10 p.m. - (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina - CBS

7:15 p.m. - (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston - truTV

7:25 p.m. - (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue - TNT

9:20 p.m. - (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson - TBS

9:40 p.m. - (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State - CBS

9:50 p.m. - (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia - truTV

9:57 p.m. - (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova - TNT

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

12:15 p.m. - (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado - CBS

12:45 p.m. - (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State - truTV

1:15 p.m. - (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas - TBS

1:45 p.m. - (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU - TNT

3 p.m. - (16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan - CBS

3:30 p.m. - (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton - truTV

4:00 p.m. - (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama - TBS

4:30 p.m. - (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC - TNT

6:25 p.m. - (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa - TBS

7:10 p.m. - (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn - CBS

7:15 p.m. - (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia - truTV

7:25 p.m. - (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma - TNT

9:20 p.m. - (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga - TBS

9:40 p.m. - (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU - CBS

9:50 p.m. - (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas - truTV

9:57 p.m. - (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon - TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium

